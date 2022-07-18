Short Interest in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) Decreases By 29.4%

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 191,300 shares, a drop of 29.4% from the June 15th total of 270,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 737,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ LMBS traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $48.26. 8,214 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 776,348. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.00. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 1 year low of $47.92 and a 1 year high of $50.95.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.078 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after buying an additional 4,289 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 132.7% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 12,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 7,133 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 22,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after buying an additional 4,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ford Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,043,000.

