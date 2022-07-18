Short Interest in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) Decreases By 29.4%

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 191,300 shares, a drop of 29.4% from the June 15th total of 270,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 737,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Stock Down 0.1 %
NASDAQ LMBS traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $48.26. 8,214 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 776,348. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.00. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 1 year low of $47.92 and a 1 year high of $50.95.
First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.078 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF
