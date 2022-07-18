Short Interest in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) Increases By 56.3%

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,410,000 shares, a growth of 56.3% from the June 15th total of 902,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 565,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on FMS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from €48.70 ($49.19) to €51.00 ($51.52) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $30.30 to $33.70 in a research note on Monday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.51.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Price Performance

FMS stock traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $22.76. 1,638,639 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 576,622. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.84. The stock has a market cap of $13.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.21. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of $22.14 and a fifty-two week high of $41.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Cuts Dividend

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA ( NYSE:FMS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had a return on equity of 6.99% and a net margin of 4.91%. Research analysts predict that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $0.7093 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.4%. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FMS. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 96.6% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the first quarter valued at $44,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 36.0% during the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the first quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the first quarter valued at about $72,000. 4.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

