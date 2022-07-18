Short Interest in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) Increases By 56.3%

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,410,000 shares, a growth of 56.3% from the June 15th total of 902,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 565,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several brokerages have weighed in on FMS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from €48.70 ($49.19) to €51.00 ($51.52) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $30.30 to $33.70 in a research note on Monday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.51.
Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Price Performance
FMS stock traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $22.76. 1,638,639 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 576,622. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.84. The stock has a market cap of $13.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.21. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of $22.14 and a fifty-two week high of $41.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.26.
Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $0.7093 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.4%. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.00%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FMS. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 96.6% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the first quarter valued at $44,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 36.0% during the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the first quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the first quarter valued at about $72,000. 4.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile
Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.
