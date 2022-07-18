Short Interest in Galaxy Next Generation, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GAXY) Expands By 75.0%

Galaxy Next Generation, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GAXY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, an increase of 75.0% from the June 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 75,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Galaxy Next Generation Stock Down 0.6 %

OTCMKTS:GAXY traded down $0.00 on Monday, reaching $0.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,246. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.22. Galaxy Next Generation has a 1-year low of $0.17 and a 1-year high of $3.18.

Get Galaxy Next Generation alerts:

Galaxy Next Generation (OTCMKTS:GAXY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.27 million during the quarter.

Galaxy Next Generation Company Profile

Galaxy Next Generation, Inc manufactures and distributes interactive learning technology hardware and software that allows the presenter and participant to engage in a collaborative instructional environment. The company's products include private-label interactive LED touch screen panels, communicator bells, paging, and classroom audio, school PA, intercom products, and accessories, as well as various other domestic and international branded peripheral and communication devices.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Galaxy Next Generation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galaxy Next Generation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.