Short Interest in Genel Energy plc (OTCMKTS:GEGYY) Decreases By 35.9%

Genel Energy plc (OTCMKTS:GEGYY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decline of 35.9% from the June 15th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Genel Energy Trading Down 11.3 %

Shares of Genel Energy stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Monday, hitting $1.42. 9,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,112. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.88 and its 200 day moving average is $2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 4.41, a current ratio of 4.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Genel Energy has a 12 month low of $1.42 and a 12 month high of $2.46.

About Genel Energy

Genel Energy plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. It operates through two segments, Production and Pre-production. The Production segment holds a 25% working interest in the Tawke PSC; 44% working interest in the Taq Taq PSC; and 30% working interest in the Sarta PSC located in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq (KRI).

