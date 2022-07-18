Short Interest in Guangzhou Automobile Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GNZUF) Declines By 32.1%

Guangzhou Automobile Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GNZUF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 612,200 shares, a decline of 32.1% from the June 15th total of 902,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 36.4 days.

Guangzhou Automobile Group Stock Performance

GNZUF stock remained flat at $0.94 during mid-day trading on Monday. Guangzhou Automobile Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.71 and a fifty-two week high of $1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.93 and its 200-day moving average is $0.92.

Get Guangzhou Automobile Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Guangzhou Automobile Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th.

About Guangzhou Automobile Group

Guangzhou Automobile Group Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of vehicles and motorcycles, and parts and components; and provision of commercial and financial services in Mainland China and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Vehicles and Related Operations, and Others.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Guangzhou Automobile Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guangzhou Automobile Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.