Short Interest in InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT) Expands By 74.2%

InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,090,000 shares, an increase of 74.2% from the June 15th total of 1,200,000 shares. Currently, 3.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 813,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Compass Point started coverage on InvenTrust Properties in a report on Friday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company.

InvenTrust Properties Stock Performance

IVT traded down $0.04 on Monday, reaching $26.39. The stock had a trading volume of 4,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 570,448. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.99 and a 200-day moving average of $27.97. InvenTrust Properties has a fifty-two week low of $1.10 and a fifty-two week high of $32.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

InvenTrust Properties Cuts Dividend

InvenTrust Properties ( NYSE:IVT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.11.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%.

Institutional Trading of InvenTrust Properties

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of InvenTrust Properties by 22.5% during the second quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in InvenTrust Properties in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in InvenTrust Properties by 21.6% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 5,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of InvenTrust Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Emfo LLC acquired a new position in shares of InvenTrust Properties during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. 44.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About InvenTrust Properties

InvenTrust Properties Corp. is a premier multi-tenant retail REIT that owns, leases, redevelops, acquires and manages grocery-anchored neighborhood centers, and select power centers that often have a grocery component, predominantly in Sun Belt markets with favorable demographics. We seek to continue to execute our strategy to enhance our multi-tenant retail platform by further investing in grocery-anchored centers with essential retail in our current markets, while exhibiting focused and disciplined capital allocation.

