Short Interest in Koninklijke BAM Groep nv (OTCMKTS:KBAGF) Grows By 62.4%

Koninklijke BAM Groep nv (OTCMKTS:KBAGF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 281,300 shares, a growth of 62.4% from the June 15th total of 173,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Koninklijke BAM Groep Stock Performance

Shares of KBAGF stock remained flat at $2.91 during midday trading on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.91 and a 200 day moving average of $2.91. Koninklijke BAM Groep has a 12-month low of $2.91 and a 12-month high of $3.30.

Koninklijke BAM Groep Company Profile

Koninklijke BAM Groep nv, together with its subsidiaries, provides products and services in the construction and property, civil engineering, and public private partnerships (PPP) sectors worldwide. The company designs, develops, constructs, and maintains public, residential and non-residential, infrastructure, turn-key construction, and civil architecture and industrial construction projects; and provides project development, design, and engineering services, as well as rail infrastructure, facilities management, volumetric modular housing, and property development services.

