Short Interest in Koninklijke BAM Groep nv (OTCMKTS:KBAGF) Grows By 62.4%

Koninklijke BAM Groep nv (OTCMKTS:KBAGF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 281,300 shares, a growth of 62.4% from the June 15th total of 173,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Koninklijke BAM Groep Stock Performance
Shares of KBAGF stock remained flat at $2.91 during midday trading on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.91 and a 200 day moving average of $2.91. Koninklijke BAM Groep has a 12-month low of $2.91 and a 12-month high of $3.30.
Koninklijke BAM Groep Company Profile
