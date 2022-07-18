Short Interest in MedAvail Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDVL) Drops By 36.9%

MedAvail Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDVL – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 763,300 shares, a drop of 36.9% from the June 15th total of 1,210,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,600,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
MedAvail Trading Up 9.0 %
Shares of MDVL traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.46. 238,680 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,729,903. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.59 and a 200-day moving average of $1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.05 million, a PE ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 0.35. MedAvail has a 1-year low of $0.79 and a 1-year high of $10.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.
MedAvail (NASDAQ:MDVL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.04). MedAvail had a negative net margin of 174.11% and a negative return on equity of 191.45%. The business had revenue of $9.11 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that MedAvail will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.
About MedAvail
MedAvail Holdings, Inc, a technology-enabled retail pharmacy technology and services company, develops and commercializes self-service pharmacy, mobile application, kiosk, and drive-thru solutions in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail Pharmacy Services and Pharmacy Technology.
