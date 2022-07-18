Short Interest in MedAvail Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDVL) Drops By 36.9%

MedAvail Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDVL – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 763,300 shares, a drop of 36.9% from the June 15th total of 1,210,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,600,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

MedAvail Trading Up 9.0 %

Shares of MDVL traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.46. 238,680 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,729,903. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.59 and a 200-day moving average of $1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.05 million, a PE ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 0.35. MedAvail has a 1-year low of $0.79 and a 1-year high of $10.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

MedAvail (NASDAQ:MDVL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.04). MedAvail had a negative net margin of 174.11% and a negative return on equity of 191.45%. The business had revenue of $9.11 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that MedAvail will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About MedAvail

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in MedAvail stock. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in MedAvail Holdings, Inc. ( NASDAQ:MDVL Get Rating ) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 7,529,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,572,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned approximately 22.88% of MedAvail as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

MedAvail Holdings, Inc, a technology-enabled retail pharmacy technology and services company, develops and commercializes self-service pharmacy, mobile application, kiosk, and drive-thru solutions in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail Pharmacy Services and Pharmacy Technology.

