Short Interest in Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:MHSDF) Increases By 73.6%

Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:MHSDF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 679,400 shares, a growth of 73.6% from the June 15th total of 391,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 91.8 days.

Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. Stock Performance

MHSDF stock remained flat at $2.30 during mid-day trading on Monday. Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 1 year low of $1.60 and a 1 year high of $3.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.66 and a 200 day moving average of $2.92.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MHSDF has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. New Street Research upgraded shares of Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th.

About Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V.

Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation, operation, and maintenance of cable television, internet, and telephone signal distribution systems. It operates through Cable, Internet, Telephony, Business, and Other segments. The company operates cable television systems in various states of Mexico; and offers high-speed Internet services to residential and commercial customers, as well as digital fixed telephony services to residential and commercial customers.

