Short Interest in Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO) Increases By 65.4%

Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,890,000 shares, a growth of 65.4% from the June 15th total of 3,560,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,070,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days. Approximately 5.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mereo BioPharma Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rubric Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 14,914,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,863,000 after acquiring an additional 3,614,447 shares during the last quarter. Clearline Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group during the fourth quarter worth $1,098,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 10,610,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,976,000 after acquiring an additional 635,000 shares during the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group by 8.8% during the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 6,074,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,804,000 after acquiring an additional 489,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sender Co & Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group during the fourth quarter worth $534,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on MREO shares. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in a research report on Friday, April 1st. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Mereo BioPharma Group from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 6th.

Mereo BioPharma Group Price Performance

Mereo BioPharma Group Company Profile

MREO stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $1.67. The company had a trading volume of 3,344,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,806,461. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 7.92 and a quick ratio of 7.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.08. Mereo BioPharma Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.30 and a fifty-two week high of $2.94.

Mereo BioPharma Group plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for the treatment of oncology and rare diseases in the United Kingdom and internationally. Its lead product candidate, etigilimab (OMP-313M32), an antibody T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of tumor.

