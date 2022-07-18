Short Interest in New York City REIT, Inc. (NYSE:NYC) Decreases By 27.9%

New York City REIT, Inc. (NYSE:NYC – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,800 shares, a decline of 27.9% from the June 15th total of 23,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

New York City REIT Price Performance

NYSE NYC traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $4.44. 744 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,613. New York City REIT has a fifty-two week low of $4.23 and a fifty-two week high of $14.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.08.

Insider Transactions at New York City REIT

In related news, major shareholder Nicholas S. Schorsch purchased 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.91 per share, for a total transaction of $161,375.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,156,901 shares in the company, valued at $14,935,591.91. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other New York City REIT news, major shareholder Nicholas S. Schorsch bought 10,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.69 per share, with a total value of $121,576.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,278,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,951,404.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Nicholas S. Schorsch acquired 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.91 per share, with a total value of $161,375.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,156,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,935,591.91. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 135,400 shares of company stock worth $1,616,076. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About New York City REIT

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of New York City REIT during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of New York City REIT during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in shares of New York City REIT during the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in New York City REIT in the first quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in New York City REIT by 67.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,867 shares during the period. 28.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

New York City REIT, Inc (NYSE: NYC) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE that owns a portfolio of high-quality commercial real estate located within the five boroughs of New York City.

