Short Interest in Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KIND) Increases By 55.3%

Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KIND – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,910,000 shares, an increase of 55.3% from the June 15th total of 4,450,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,850,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days. Approximately 8.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director David L. Sze acquired 2,175,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of 3.35 per share, with a total value of 7,287,985.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,802,966 shares in the company, valued at 12,739,936.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director David L. Sze bought 2,175,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of 3.35 per share, with a total value of 7,287,985.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,802,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 12,739,936.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David L. Sze bought 2,050,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of 3.13 per share, for a total transaction of 6,416,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,845,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately 5,774,850. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 5,837,072 shares of company stock valued at $19,425,502 over the last quarter. 41.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get Nextdoor alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nextdoor

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bond Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Nextdoor in the 1st quarter worth about $41,674,000. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nextdoor by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,707,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,178,000 after buying an additional 1,087,527 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Nextdoor by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,945,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nextdoor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $23,016,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nextdoor by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,765,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,555,000 after purchasing an additional 17,665 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Nextdoor Stock Performance

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on KIND shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Nextdoor from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Truist Financial started coverage on Nextdoor in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Nextdoor from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Nextdoor from $6.50 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of 7.60.

Shares of NYSE KIND traded up 0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching 3.30. 1,844,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,278,236. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is 3.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is 4.92. Nextdoor has a 12-month low of 2.47 and a 12-month high of 18.59.

Nextdoor (NYSE:KIND – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported -0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.14 by 0.05. The business had revenue of 51.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 48.40 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nextdoor will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

About Nextdoor

(Get Rating)

Nextdoor Holdings, Inc operates as the neighborhood network that connects neighbors, businesses, and public services in the United States and internationally. It enables small and mid-sized businesses, large brands, public agencies, and nonprofits to receive information, give and get help, and build connections.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nextdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nextdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.