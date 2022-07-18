Short Interest in NGK Insulators, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NGKIF) Increases By 61.7%

NGK Insulators, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NGKIF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 94,300 shares, an increase of 61.7% from the June 15th total of 58,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 943.0 days.
NGK Insulators Price Performance
NGKIF remained flat at $13.34 on Monday. 8 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 811. NGK Insulators has a 52 week low of $13.34 and a 52 week high of $18.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.92.
NGK Insulators Company Profile
