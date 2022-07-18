Short Interest in NGK Insulators, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NGKIF) Increases By 61.7%

NGK Insulators, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NGKIF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 94,300 shares, an increase of 61.7% from the June 15th total of 58,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 943.0 days.

NGK Insulators Price Performance

NGKIF remained flat at $13.34 on Monday. 8 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 811. NGK Insulators has a 52 week low of $13.34 and a 52 week high of $18.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.92.

NGK Insulators Company Profile

NGK Insulators, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells electric power related equipment in Japan and internationally. It operates through Energy Infrastructure Business, Ceramic Products Business, Electronics Business, and Process Technology Business segments. The company offers insulators, NAS, and zinc rechargeable batteries; HONEYCERAM, a ceramic substrate for automotive catalytic converters; energy-efficient products, including diesel particulate filters and gasoline particulate filters; and NOx sensors, which measures nitrogen oxide concentration in automobile exhaust.

