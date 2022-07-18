Short Interest in Nickel Creek Platinum Corp. (OTCMKTS:NCPCF) Declines By 31.3%

Nickel Creek Platinum Corp. (OTCMKTS:NCPCF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 204,000 shares, a decrease of 31.3% from the June 15th total of 296,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 102,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Nickel Creek Platinum Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:NCPCF traded up $0.00 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.05. 5,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 119,408. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.07. Nickel Creek Platinum has a 52-week low of $0.04 and a 52-week high of $0.13.

About Nickel Creek Platinum

Nickel Creek Platinum Corp. engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of nickel and platinum group metals in North America. The company also explores for copper, cobalt, palladium, and gold deposits. Its flagship asset is its 100% owned Nickel Shäw project that consists of 711 mineral claims covering an area of approximately 13,279 hectares and 91 quartz mining leases covering an area of approximately 1,371 hectares located in the southwestern Yukon Territory, Canada.

