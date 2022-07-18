Short Interest in Nickel Creek Platinum Corp. (OTCMKTS:NCPCF) Declines By 31.3%

Nickel Creek Platinum Corp. (OTCMKTS:NCPCF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 204,000 shares, a decrease of 31.3% from the June 15th total of 296,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 102,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.
Nickel Creek Platinum Trading Up 2.0 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:NCPCF traded up $0.00 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.05. 5,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 119,408. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.07. Nickel Creek Platinum has a 52-week low of $0.04 and a 52-week high of $0.13.
About Nickel Creek Platinum
