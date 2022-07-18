Short Interest in Orvana Minerals Corp. (OTCMKTS:ORVMF) Expands By 40.9%

Orvana Minerals Corp. (OTCMKTS:ORVMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 186,800 shares, an increase of 40.9% from the June 15th total of 132,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 86,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Orvana Minerals Stock Performance

OTCMKTS ORVMF opened at $0.22 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.30. Orvana Minerals has a one year low of $0.20 and a one year high of $0.42.

Orvana Minerals Company Profile

Orvana Minerals Corp., a mining and exploration company, engages in the evaluation, development, and mining of precious and base metal deposits. It owns and operates the gold, copper, and silver El Valle Mine and Carlés Mine located in the Rio Narcea Gold Belt, northern Spain. The company also owns gold and copper concessions in the Don Mario Mine situated in Don Mario district, southeastern Bolivia.

