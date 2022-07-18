Short Interest in Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) Decreases By 37.4%

Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,120,000 shares, a drop of 37.4% from the June 15th total of 6,580,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 677,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.1 days.

In other news, COO Martin Vazquez sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.58, for a total value of $177,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 49,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,761,032.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Leslie Trigg sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.95, for a total value of $628,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 292,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,118,929.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Martin Vazquez sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.58, for a total value of $177,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 49,495 shares in the company, valued at $1,761,032.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 73,098 shares of company stock worth $2,059,269. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OM. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Outset Medical by 253.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Outset Medical during the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Outset Medical by 286.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 2,010 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Outset Medical during the first quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Outset Medical by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:OM traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $16.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 511,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 547,676. The company has a market capitalization of $777.13 million, a P/E ratio of -5.49 and a beta of 2.30. Outset Medical has a 12 month low of $13.25 and a 12 month high of $60.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 6.84 and a current ratio of 7.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.86.

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78). The company had revenue of $30.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.35 million. Outset Medical had a negative net margin of 125.91% and a negative return on equity of 35.58%. Equities analysts predict that Outset Medical will post -2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on OM. Cowen decreased their price target on Outset Medical from $60.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Cowen dropped their price target on Outset Medical from $60.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered Outset Medical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Outset Medical from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday.

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It provides the Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

