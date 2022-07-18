Short Interest in Paramount Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) Decreases By 32.0%

Paramount Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PRMRF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 466,100 shares, a drop of 32.0% from the June 15th total of 685,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 115,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PRMRF remained flat at $19.97 during trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 8,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,914. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 3.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.47. Paramount Resources has a 1-year low of $9.03 and a 1-year high of $32.53.

Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Paramount Resources had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 21.12%. The business had revenue of $394.42 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0776 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a yield of 4.45%. Paramount Resources’s payout ratio is 50.82%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Paramount Resources from C$40.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. CIBC boosted their target price on Paramount Resources from C$40.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Paramount Resources from C$37.50 to C$47.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Paramount Resources from C$50.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on Paramount Resources from C$35.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.44.

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company's principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. It also invests in public and private corporations.

