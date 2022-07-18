Short Interest in Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) Increases By 65.1%

Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 747,400 shares, an increase of 65.1% from the June 15th total of 452,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 379,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days. Approximately 4.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Perion Network Trading Up 1.6 %
Shares of PERI stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $17.98. 10,317 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 448,810. Perion Network has a 12-month low of $16.41 and a 12-month high of $33.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $798.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.29.
Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.13. Perion Network had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The business had revenue of $125.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.02 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Perion Network will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PERI. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Perion Network during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Perion Network during the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in Perion Network during the fourth quarter worth approximately $107,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Perion Network during the fourth quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Perion Network during the fourth quarter worth approximately $148,000. 46.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Perion Network Ltd. provides digital advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It provides Wildfire, a content monetization platform; search monetization solutions, including website monetization, search mediation, and app monetization; and cross-channel digital advertising software as a service platform.
