Short Interest in PMV Consumer Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:PMVC) Drops By 40.8%

PMV Consumer Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:PMVC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a drop of 40.8% from the June 15th total of 10,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PMV Consumer Acquisition

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Glazer Capital LLC grew its position in PMV Consumer Acquisition by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 543,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in PMV Consumer Acquisition by 78.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 501,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,955,000 after acquiring an additional 220,000 shares during the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its position in PMV Consumer Acquisition by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 467,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,618,000 after acquiring an additional 107,678 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in PMV Consumer Acquisition by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 273,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,704,000 after acquiring an additional 23,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PMV Consumer Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,779,000. 69.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PMV Consumer Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PMVC traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $9.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,775. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.88. PMV Consumer Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.71 and a 1 year high of $9.96.

PMV Consumer Acquisition Company Profile

PMV Consumer Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the consumer industry. PMV Consumer Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Palm Beach, Florida.

