Short Interest in Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPHM) Declines By 49.8%

Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPHM – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 186,900 shares, a decrease of 49.8% from the June 15th total of 372,600 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 97,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.
Reneo Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.7 %
Shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $2.96. 408 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,769. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.91. Reneo Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.92 and a 52-week high of $11.40.
Reneo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RPHM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.01. Equities research analysts anticipate that Reneo Pharmaceuticals will post -2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on RPHM shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Reneo Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Reneo Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.80.
Reneo Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for patients with rare genetic mitochondrial diseases. It develops REN001, a selective peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta agonist, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial in patients with primary mitochondrial myopathies, as well as in Phase 1b clinical trial in patients with long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders and glycogen storage disease type V.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Reneo Pharmaceuticals (RPHM)
- AMC Entertainment Is On Track For Blockbuster Results
- Abbott Labs Stock Can Be a Recession Hedge for Your Portfolio
- Does Whirlpool’s (NYSE: WHR) Russian Exit Give Investors An Attractive Entry?
- Why Did State Street’s Stock Rally Despite Weaker Earnings?
- Costco Stock is Springing Back to Life
Receive News & Ratings for Reneo Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reneo Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.