Short Interest in Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPHM) Declines By 49.8%

Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPHM – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 186,900 shares, a decrease of 49.8% from the June 15th total of 372,600 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 97,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Reneo Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $2.96. 408 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,769. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.91. Reneo Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.92 and a 52-week high of $11.40.

Reneo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RPHM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.01. Equities research analysts anticipate that Reneo Pharmaceuticals will post -2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Reneo Pharmaceuticals by 24.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 7,914 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Reneo Pharmaceuticals by 7.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 68,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 4,877 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Reneo Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Reneo Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on RPHM shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Reneo Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Reneo Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.80.

Reneo Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for patients with rare genetic mitochondrial diseases. It develops REN001, a selective peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta agonist, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial in patients with primary mitochondrial myopathies, as well as in Phase 1b clinical trial in patients with long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders and glycogen storage disease type V.

