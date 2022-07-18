Short Interest in RGC Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGCO) Expands By 62.6%

RGC Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGCO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 34,300 shares, a growth of 62.6% from the June 15th total of 21,100 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of RGC Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RGC Resources in a research report on Saturday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

RGC Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RGCO traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $20.00. 201 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,393. RGC Resources has a 52 week low of $18.01 and a 52 week high of $26.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.12.

RGC Resources Dividend Announcement

RGC Resources ( NASDAQ:RGCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The energy company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.06). RGC Resources had a negative net margin of 25.31% and a positive return on equity of 9.13%. The firm had revenue of $29.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.00 million. Research analysts forecast that RGC Resources will post 1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th.

Insider Activity at RGC Resources

In related news, Director Robert B. Johnston bought 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.10 per share, for a total transaction of $135,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,086,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director John B. Williamson III bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.81 per share, for a total transaction of $79,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 153,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,039,507.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert B. Johnston acquired 7,500 shares of RGC Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.10 per share, with a total value of $135,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,086,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 16,696 shares of company stock worth $318,576 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of RGC Resources

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in shares of RGC Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in RGC Resources by 31.1% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 10,108 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 2,395 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in RGC Resources by 27.6% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 15,275 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in RGC Resources by 14.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,968 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in RGC Resources by 3.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 50,042 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares during the last quarter.

About RGC Resources

RGC Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services company. It sells and distributes natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Roanoke, Virginia, and the surrounding localities. The company also provides various unregulated services. It operates approximately 1,157 miles of transmission and distribution pipeline; and a liquefied natural gas storage facility, as well as owns and operates 6 metering stations.

