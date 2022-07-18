Short Interest in Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHO) Drops By 27.2%

Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHO – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 33,200 shares, a decrease of 27.2% from the June 15th total of 45,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 62,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SOHO shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sotherly Hotels in a research report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Sotherly Hotels to $2.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Sotherly Hotels in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Bard Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Sotherly Hotels by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 274,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 17,250 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Sotherly Hotels by 90.3% during the 1st quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 75,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 35,670 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sotherly Hotels during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.47% of the company’s stock.

SOHO stock opened at $1.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.74, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.02. Sotherly Hotels has a 1-year low of $1.48 and a 1-year high of $2.96.

Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.08). Sotherly Hotels had a negative net margin of 13.95% and a negative return on equity of 78.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.33) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Sotherly Hotels will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Currently, the Company's portfolio consists of investments in twelve hotel properties, comprising 3,156 rooms, as well as interests in two condominium hotels and their associated rental programs.

