SHPING 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $573,395.00 (SHPING)

SHPING (SHPING) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. One SHPING coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0128 or 0.00000060 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, SHPING has traded down 8.9% against the US dollar. SHPING has a total market capitalization of $22.44 million and approximately $573,395.00 worth of SHPING was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

SHPING Coin Profile

SHPING (SHPING) is a coin. SHPING’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,746,307,032 coins. The Reddit community for SHPING is /r/ShpingCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SHPING’s official Twitter account is @shpingapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SHPING is www.shping.com.

SHPING Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Shping platform is an innovative self-service shopper marketing system based on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform will allow shoppers to scan products bar codes and access to the product information, check for authenticity, product recall status, and product reviews contributed by other Shping users. Furthermore, the Shping platform enables brands and retailers to channel their marketing budgets into rewarding the consumer directly for their attention and engagement. “

