SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) Director Jeffrey W. Dunn Sells 2,116 Shares

SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Rating) Director Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 2,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.28, for a total transaction of $30,216.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 135,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,931,612.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of SIBN traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $13.60. The stock had a trading volume of 437,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,205. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 10.44 and a quick ratio of 9.48. SI-BONE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.89 and a 52-week high of $31.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.68 and its 200 day moving average is $18.24. The firm has a market cap of $460.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.35 and a beta of 1.41.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.09). SI-BONE had a negative net margin of 67.00% and a negative return on equity of 44.52%. The firm had revenue of $22.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.37) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SI-BONE, Inc. will post -1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of SI-BONE from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of SI-BONE from $32.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of SI-BONE in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of SI-BONE in a report on Thursday, April 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.14.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in SI-BONE during the first quarter worth about $120,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in SI-BONE by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in SI-BONE during the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SI-BONE during the first quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in SI-BONE by 8.4% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 10,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.36% of the company’s stock.

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops implantable devices used to solve musculoskeletal disorders of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and internationally. It offers iFuse, a minimally invasive surgical implant system to address sacroiliac joint dysfunction and degeneration, adult deformity, and pelvic ring traumatic fractures.

