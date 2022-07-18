Signaturefd LLC Decreases Stock Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Signaturefd LLC lessened its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,427 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,889 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $3,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Southern by 80.1% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in shares of Southern by 183.2% during the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 3,246 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Southern by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 11,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $819,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in Southern by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 18,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,278,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in Southern by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 17,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,233,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SO. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Southern from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Southern from $82.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Southern in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Southern in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Southern from $81.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.80.

Insider Activity

Southern Trading Down 1.0 %

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.08, for a total transaction of $1,045,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,309,670.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,500 shares of company stock worth $3,183,910. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

SO stock traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $71.60. The company had a trading volume of 21,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,573,091. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $76.08 billion, a PE ratio of 33.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $72.21 and a 200 day moving average of $70.62. The Southern Company has a 12 month low of $60.99 and a 12 month high of $77.24.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.93 billion. Southern had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southern Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This is an increase from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 125.93%.

Southern Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

See Also

