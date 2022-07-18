Signaturefd LLC Has $152.15 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Signaturefd LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 715,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,247 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 4.6% of Signaturefd LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Signaturefd LLC owned about 0.32% of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF worth $152,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VB. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 452.3% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 72.8% in the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 261 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 96.0% in the first quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $181.82 on Monday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $169.62 and a 12-month high of $241.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $183.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $200.25.

