Signaturefd LLC Has $2.81 Million Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,623 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. 79.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.81, for a total value of $3,264,435.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,333 shares in the company, valued at $9,027,492.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Amgen news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.81, for a total transaction of $3,264,435.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,333 shares in the company, valued at $9,027,492.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,501 shares in the company, valued at $1,375,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amgen Price Performance

Shares of AMGN traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $247.81. 16,147 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,216,028. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $244.90 and a 200-day moving average of $238.13. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $198.64 and a one year high of $258.45. The firm has a market cap of $132.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.48, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.31, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 21.75% and a return on equity of 165.95%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.70 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 17.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMGN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Amgen from $263.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $239.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $233.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $255.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $243.71.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

