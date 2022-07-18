Signaturefd LLC Has $4.53 Million Stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Signaturefd LLC lowered its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,228 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 710 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $4,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ABT. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 6,878 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $968,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Innovative Portfolios boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Innovative Portfolios now owns 2,608 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 20,487 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,883,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. now owns 5,393 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 2,625 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on ABT shares. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $145.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.75.

In other news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.22, for a total transaction of $5,661,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,973,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $789,539,670. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.22, for a total transaction of $5,661,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,973,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $789,539,670. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $2,712,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,407,502. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ABT stock opened at $108.37 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $110.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $189.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.25, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.75. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $101.24 and a twelve month high of $142.60.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.26. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.35% and a return on equity of 28.72%. The firm had revenue of $11.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 43.62%.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

