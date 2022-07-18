Signaturefd LLC Increases Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,518 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $2,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in Alibaba Group by 74.1% in the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 235 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC grew its position in Alibaba Group by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 255 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 17.39% of the company’s stock.

BABA stock traded up $3.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $105.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 207,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,909,906. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $73.28 and a 1 year high of $216.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $286.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.37, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.73.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.78. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 6.35%. The company had revenue of $204.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.34 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Benchmark raised their price objective on Alibaba Group from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $180.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $176.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.61.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

