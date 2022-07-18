Signaturefd LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 31.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,963 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,639 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of Signaturefd LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $19,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

NYSEARCA VUG opened at $233.52 on Monday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $213.19 and a one year high of $328.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $231.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $262.75.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

