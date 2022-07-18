Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Silicom from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th.

Silicom Price Performance

NASDAQ:SILC opened at $34.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $231.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.65 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.91. Silicom has a 1 year low of $31.30 and a 1 year high of $52.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Silicom

Silicom ( NASDAQ:SILC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $32.07 million during the quarter. Silicom had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 7.69%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Silicom by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,363 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the period. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Silicom during the fourth quarter valued at about $261,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Silicom by 4.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,592 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in Silicom by 14.3% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Silicom during the 4th quarter valued at $353,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.76% of the company’s stock.

Silicom Company Profile

Silicom Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and supports networking and data infrastructure solutions for a range of servers, server-based systems, and communications devices in the United States, North America, Israel, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers server network interface cards; and smart cards, such as smart server adapters, which include redirector and switching cards, encryption and data compression hardware acceleration cards, forward error correction acceleration and offloading cards, time synchronization cards, and field programmable gate array-based cards.

