Silver Lake Advisory LLC Decreases Stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Silver Lake Advisory LLC lowered its position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,763 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 167 shares during the period. Albemarle accounts for approximately 1.9% of Silver Lake Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Silver Lake Advisory LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $3,928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Albemarle by 63.7% in the 1st quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 5,771 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 2,246 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Investors LLC purchased a new position in Albemarle in the 1st quarter valued at $597,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in Albemarle by 272.7% in the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 697 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Albemarle by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,629 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McDonald Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 5,183.3% during the 1st quarter. McDonald Partners LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ALB shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of Albemarle in a report on Monday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Albemarle from $320.00 to $255.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Albemarle from $243.00 to $293.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Albemarle from $307.00 to $368.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $275.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $271.05.

Shares of Albemarle stock traded up $6.35 on Monday, reaching $207.05. 7,179 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,253,440. Albemarle Co. has a 1-year low of $169.93 and a 1-year high of $291.48. The company has a market cap of $24.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $225.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $216.08.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Albemarle had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 7.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 13.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. Albemarle’s payout ratio is 66.39%.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

