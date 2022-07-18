Silver Lake Advisory LLC Has $3.22 Million Stock Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Silver Lake Advisory LLC lowered its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,617 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 967 shares during the quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $3,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc acquired a new stake in 3M during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in 3M by 98.9% during the 4th quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in 3M during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new stake in 3M during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

3M stock traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $129.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,209,004. 3M has a 52 week low of $125.60 and a 52 week high of $203.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $138.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $150.16. The stock has a market cap of $73.72 billion, a PE ratio of 13.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.95.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.32. 3M had a return on equity of 39.35% and a net margin of 15.84%. The firm had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that 3M will post 10.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a $1.49 dividend. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.02%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MMM. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on 3M from $138.00 to $126.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on 3M from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on 3M from $161.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on 3M from $173.00 to $161.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on 3M from $164.00 to $146.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.15.

In other news, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 10,610 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total transaction of $1,551,288.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,211,681.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Mojdeh Poul sold 1,634 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.68, for a total value of $247,845.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,158,380.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 10,610 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total value of $1,551,288.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,361 shares in the company, valued at $13,211,681.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

