Skeena Resources Limited (NYSE:SKE) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Skeena Resources Limited (NYSE:SKE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 547,500 shares, a drop of 38.0% from the June 15th total of 882,600 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 39,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 13.8 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in Skeena Resources by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 16,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Skeena Resources by 1,875.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 77,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 73,311 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Skeena Resources during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $345,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Skeena Resources by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,762,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,617,000 after purchasing an additional 458,073 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Skeena Resources by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 19,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SKE shares. Raymond James dropped their target price on Skeena Resources from C$22.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Scotiabank started coverage on Skeena Resources in a research report on Friday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of SKE stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $4.59. 19,526 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,273. Skeena Resources has a 12-month low of $4.46 and a 12-month high of $13.39. The company has a market cap of $320.35 million and a P/E ratio of -3.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.41.

Skeena Resources (NYSE:SKE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.02). Sell-side analysts predict that Skeena Resources will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

Skeena Resources Limited explores and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine comprising one mining lease and four mineral tenures that covers an area of approximately 1,932 hectares; and the Eskay Creek gold mine that consists of eight mineral leases, two surface leases, and various unpatented mining claims, which total 6,151 hectares located in British Columbia, Canada.

