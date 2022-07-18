SmartCredit Token (SMARTCREDI) Price Tops $1.18

SmartCredit Token (SMARTCREDI) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. Over the last seven days, SmartCredit Token has traded 32.2% higher against the dollar. SmartCredit Token has a total market cap of $1.60 million and approximately $493.00 worth of SmartCredit Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SmartCredit Token coin can now be bought for approximately $1.18 or 0.00005450 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 1,095% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,246.20 or 0.05742494 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004607 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00039799 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001640 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002171 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00020902 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001964 BTC.
SmartCredit Token Profile
SmartCredit Token’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,350,243 coins. SmartCredit Token’s official Twitter account is @smartcredit_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SmartCredit Token is smartcredit.io.
Buying and Selling SmartCredit Token
