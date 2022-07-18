Solanium (SLIM) Achieves Market Capitalization of $9.09 Million

Solanium (SLIM) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. One Solanium coin can now be bought for $0.0932 or 0.00000422 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Solanium has traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar. Solanium has a total market capitalization of $9.09 million and $1.53 million worth of Solanium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 1,003.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,167.81 or 0.05290049 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004529 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00039799 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001634 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002180 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00020911 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001674 BTC.

Solanium Profile

Solanium’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 97,500,000 coins. Solanium’s official Twitter account is @solanium_io.

Solanium Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Solanium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Solanium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Solanium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

