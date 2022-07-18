Solanium (SLIM) Achieves Market Capitalization of $9.09 Million

Solanium (SLIM) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. One Solanium coin can now be bought for $0.0932 or 0.00000422 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Solanium has traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar. Solanium has a total market capitalization of $9.09 million and $1.53 million worth of Solanium was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 1,003.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,167.81 or 0.05290049 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004529 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00039799 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001634 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002180 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00020911 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001674 BTC.
Solanium Profile
Solanium’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 97,500,000 coins. Solanium’s official Twitter account is @solanium_io.
Solanium Coin Trading
