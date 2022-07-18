Sompo Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMPNY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Sompo Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMPNY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 27,600 shares, a growth of 37.3% from the June 15th total of 20,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 86,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Sompo Price Performance

SMPNY stock traded down $0.24 on Monday, reaching $21.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,993. The company has a market capitalization of $14.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.91. Sompo has a 52 week low of $19.10 and a 52 week high of $24.75.

Sompo (OTCMKTS:SMPNY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 20th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter. Sompo had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 5.41%. The company had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sompo will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sompo

Sompo Holdings, Inc provides property and casualty (P&C) insurance services in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Domestic P&C Insurance Business, Overseas Insurance Business, Domestic Life Insurance Business, and Nursing Care and Healthcare Business segments. It offers various P&C insurance products, including automobile, fire, personal accident, and marine, as well as security, risk management, assistance, and warranty services; and life insurance products.

