Sow Good (OTCMKTS:SOWG) & Benson Hill (NYSE:BHIL) Critical Review

Sow Good (OTCMKTS:SOWG – Get Rating) and Benson Hill (NYSE:BHIL – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sow Good and Benson Hill’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Sow Good alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sow Good $90,000.00 209.78 -$6.87 million N/A N/A Benson Hill $147.21 million 3.88 -$126.25 million N/A N/A

Sow Good has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Benson Hill.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sow Good 0 0 0 0 N/A Benson Hill 0 1 3 0 2.75

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Sow Good and Benson Hill, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Benson Hill has a consensus target price of $7.25, suggesting a potential upside of 160.79%. Given Benson Hill’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Benson Hill is more favorable than Sow Good.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Sow Good shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.5% of Benson Hill shares are held by institutional investors. 57.8% of Sow Good shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.3% of Benson Hill shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Sow Good and Benson Hill’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sow Good -5,586.52% -65.79% -53.59% Benson Hill N/A -26.30% -11.41%

Volatility & Risk

Sow Good has a beta of 1.96, suggesting that its share price is 96% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Benson Hill has a beta of 1.13, suggesting that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Benson Hill beats Sow Good on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sow Good

(Get Rating)

Sow Good Inc. provides freeze-dried snacks, smoothies, soups, and granola in the United States. The company markets its products through direct-to-consumer focused website, as well as through the business-to-business sales channel. It offers its products under the Sow Good and Sustain Us brands. The company was formerly known as Black Ridge Oil & Gas, Inc. and changed its name to Sow Good Inc. in January 2021. Sow Good Inc. was founded in 2010 and is based in Irving, Texas.

About Benson Hill

(Get Rating)

Benson Hill, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food technology company that unlocks natural genetic diversity of plants. It operates in two segments, Ingredients and Fresh. The company offers CropOS, a technology platform, which uses artificial intelligence, data, and various advanced breeding techniques that combine data, plant, and food sciences to deliver crops optimized for food, ingredient, and feed products. The company's technology is applied in soybeans and yellow peas. It focuses on growing, packing, and selling fresh produce products to retail and food service customers. The company was formerly known as Benson Hill Biosystems, Inc. Benson Hill, Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Saint Louis, Missouri.

Receive News & Ratings for Sow Good Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sow Good and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.