SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) Holdings Lifted by Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.

Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Get Rating) by 194.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,827 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,186 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 82.0% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 244.9% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 65.2% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 2,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF stock traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $33.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,918,920. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.13 and its 200 day moving average is $36.40. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $31.25 and a 52-week high of $43.95.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.