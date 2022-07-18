SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) Shares Acquired by Sage Financial Group Inc.

Sage Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 76,134 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,702 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF accounts for 0.6% of Sage Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Sage Financial Group Inc. owned 0.33% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF worth $5,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MDYV. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth $223,000. Latitude Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $290,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 121.1% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 9,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 5,210 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 245,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,266,000 after acquiring an additional 4,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $87,000.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

MDYV traded up $0.76 on Monday, reaching $61.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,404. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $58.64 and a 1 year high of $73.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.11 and its 200 day moving average is $66.95.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

