SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) Shares Bought by Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc.

Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 88,667 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,368 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF comprises approximately 2.7% of Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $7,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 236.8% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $90,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 49.1% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $106,000.

Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $1.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $72.79. 1 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 139,580. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $72.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.57. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $67.38 and a 1-year high of $96.85.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

