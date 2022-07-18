Spinnaker Trust Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ)

Spinnaker Trust boosted its position in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF were worth $4,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 9.3% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 57,273 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,297,000 after acquiring an additional 4,873 shares in the last quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 36,178 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,992,000 after acquiring an additional 2,905 shares in the last quarter. Provida Pension Fund Administrator purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF during the fourth quarter worth $85,730,000. Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 64.3% during the fourth quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 3,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 172,977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,306,000 after acquiring an additional 8,123 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AAXJ traded up $1.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $67.76. 39,443 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,645,716. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $68.82 and a 200 day moving average of $71.02. iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF has a 52-week low of $65.43 and a 52-week high of $92.63.

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF Announces Dividend

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.337 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th.

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index (the Index).

