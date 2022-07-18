Spinnaker Trust Buys New Stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLB)

Spinnaker Trust purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLB – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 398,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,086,000. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Spinnaker Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Spinnaker Trust owned approximately 1.38% of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF by 100.3% in the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 7,970 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 22,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after buying an additional 3,352 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF by 105.4% in the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 29,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after buying an additional 15,301 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 109,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,443,000 after buying an additional 7,564 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $60,000.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:SPLB traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $24.50. The company had a trading volume of 7,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,986,084. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.79. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $23.30 and a 1 year high of $32.69.

