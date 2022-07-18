Spinnaker Trust Has $6.10 Million Position in Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY)

Spinnaker Trust boosted its holdings in Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,686 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 178 shares during the quarter. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in Nestlé were worth $6,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NSRGY. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Nestlé by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,831,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,818,000 after purchasing an additional 152,743 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Nestlé by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,056,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,500,000 after buying an additional 3,329 shares during the period. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY grew its position in shares of Nestlé by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 996,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,906,000 after buying an additional 196,509 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Nestlé by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 716,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,164,000 after buying an additional 9,716 shares during the period. Finally, Hemenway Trust Co LLC grew its position in Nestlé by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 223,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,417,000 after purchasing an additional 4,899 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on NSRGY shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Nestlé from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Nestlé from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Nestlé from CHF 96 to CHF 98 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Societe Generale reduced their price target on shares of Nestlé from CHF 135 to CHF 123 in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Nestlé from €50.00 ($50.00) to €51.00 ($51.00) in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.83.

Shares of OTCMKTS NSRGY traded up $2.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $117.56. 370,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 350,114. Nestlé S.A. has a 52 week low of $106.67 and a 52 week high of $141.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $116.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.03.

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; and Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

