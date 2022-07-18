Spinnaker Trust Increases Stock Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Spinnaker Trust raised its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 45.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,005 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,314 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $7,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DE. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $959,748,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,783,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $952,127,000 after purchasing an additional 593,336 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 203.6% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 839,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $352,307,000 after purchasing an additional 563,302 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 211.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 501,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $172,028,000 after purchasing an additional 340,700 shares during the period. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the first quarter worth $72,820,000. 67.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Deere & Company Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DE traded up $4.36 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $302.06. 13,728 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,015,372. The stock has a market cap of $92.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.74, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $283.81 and a twelve month high of $446.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $332.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $369.62.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $6.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.71 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $12.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.16 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.58% and a net margin of 12.99%. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.68 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 23.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.58%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Deere & Company from $450.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Deere & Company from $480.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Cowen decreased their price target on Deere & Company from $396.00 to $342.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Deere & Company from $477.00 to $472.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Deere & Company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $406.94.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider John H. Stone sold 17,145 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,321.07, for a total transaction of $74,084,745.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,118,403.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Deere & Company

(Get Rating)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

