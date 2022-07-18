Spinnaker Trust Increases Stock Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Posted by on Jul 18th, 2022

Spinnaker Trust raised its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DEGet Rating) by 45.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,005 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,314 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $7,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DE. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $959,748,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,783,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $952,127,000 after purchasing an additional 593,336 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 203.6% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 839,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $352,307,000 after purchasing an additional 563,302 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 211.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 501,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $172,028,000 after purchasing an additional 340,700 shares during the period. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the first quarter worth $72,820,000. 67.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Deere & Company Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DE traded up $4.36 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $302.06. 13,728 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,015,372. The stock has a market cap of $92.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.74, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $283.81 and a twelve month high of $446.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $332.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $369.62.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DEGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $6.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.71 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $12.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.16 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.58% and a net margin of 12.99%. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.68 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 23.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.58%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Deere & Company from $450.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Deere & Company from $480.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Cowen decreased their price target on Deere & Company from $396.00 to $342.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Deere & Company from $477.00 to $472.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Deere & Company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $406.94.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider John H. Stone sold 17,145 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,321.07, for a total transaction of $74,084,745.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,118,403.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Deere & Company

(Get Rating)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Recommended Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.