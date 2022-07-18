Spinnaker Trust Raises Stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Spinnaker Trust raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 136,123 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,135 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $9,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 238.4% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,161,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,960,000 after buying an additional 3,636,194 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 26,792,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,961,926,000 after acquiring an additional 1,885,257 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,430,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,871,000 after acquiring an additional 478,441 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,870,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,380,000 after acquiring an additional 344,859 shares during the period. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 963,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,789,000 after buying an additional 252,872 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

SCHV traded up $0.38 during trading on Monday, hitting $63.31. The stock had a trading volume of 2,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 581,991. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $64.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.72. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $60.51 and a twelve month high of $74.73.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

