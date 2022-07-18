SSE plc (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) Short Interest Up 74.7% in June

SSE plc (OTCMKTS:SSEZY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 42,800 shares, an increase of 74.7% from the June 15th total of 24,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 233,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of SSEZY traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $20.74. 235,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 88,984. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. SSE has a 52-week low of $19.25 and a 52-week high of $24.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.98.

SSEZY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Societe Generale upped their target price on shares of SSE from GBX 1,860 ($22.12) to GBX 2,100 ($24.98) in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of SSE from GBX 1,900 ($22.60) to GBX 2,200 ($26.17) in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Citigroup cut shares of SSE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of SSE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,440.17.

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It generates electricity from water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and central southern England; and owns, operates and, develops high voltage electricity transmission system in the north of Scotland and remote islands.

