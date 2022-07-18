STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $29.43

Shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAGGet Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $29.43 and last traded at $29.56, with a volume of 46624 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.82.

Analyst Ratings Changes

STAG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on STAG Industrial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, STAG Industrial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.75.

STAG Industrial Stock Down 1.0 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of 22.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.81.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAGGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $159.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.38 million. STAG Industrial had a net margin of 37.63% and a return on equity of 7.01%. STAG Industrial’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

STAG Industrial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.1217 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.94%. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 112.31%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,561,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $355,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255,376 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,677,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,061,753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,932 shares during the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of STAG Industrial during the 4th quarter worth about $38,186,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 54.4% during the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,774,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,358,000 after purchasing an additional 625,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waterfront Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,238,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,553,000 after purchasing an additional 481,408 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

STAG Industrial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

See Also

