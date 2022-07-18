STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $29.43

Shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $29.43 and last traded at $29.56, with a volume of 46624 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.82.

Analyst Ratings Changes

STAG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on STAG Industrial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, STAG Industrial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.75.

STAG Industrial Stock Down 1.0 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of 22.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.81.

STAG Industrial Announces Dividend

STAG Industrial ( NYSE:STAG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $159.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.38 million. STAG Industrial had a net margin of 37.63% and a return on equity of 7.01%. STAG Industrial’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.1217 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.94%. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 112.31%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,561,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $355,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255,376 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,677,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,061,753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,932 shares during the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of STAG Industrial during the 4th quarter worth about $38,186,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 54.4% during the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,774,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,358,000 after purchasing an additional 625,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waterfront Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,238,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,553,000 after purchasing an additional 481,408 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

STAG Industrial Company Profile

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

