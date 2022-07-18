Standard Chartered (LON:STAN) Given “Equal Weight” Rating at Barclays

Barclays reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of Standard Chartered (LON:STAN – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 780 ($9.28) target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

STAN has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 690 ($8.21) to GBX 730 ($8.68) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 750 ($8.92) price objective on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 620 ($7.37) to GBX 800 ($9.51) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Standard Chartered has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 710 ($8.44).

Shares of Standard Chartered stock opened at GBX 554.40 ($6.59) on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 597.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 545.75. Standard Chartered has a 1-year low of GBX 406.20 ($4.83) and a 1-year high of GBX 641 ($7.62). The stock has a market capitalization of £16.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,087.06.

In other news, insider Shirish Moreshwar Apte bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 630 ($7.49) per share, with a total value of £12,600 ($14,985.73). In related news, insider Andrew Nigel (Andy) Halford sold 10,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 562 ($6.68), for a total value of £58,448 ($69,514.75). Also, insider Shirish Moreshwar Apte purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 630 ($7.49) per share, with a total value of £12,600 ($14,985.73).

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through two segments: Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; and Consumer, Private and Business Banking.

