Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) PT Lowered to $91.00

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $103.00 to $91.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the coffee company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on SBUX. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $86.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Starbucks from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Starbucks from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Barclays dropped their price target on Starbucks from $108.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Starbucks from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $102.24.

Starbucks Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $79.62 on Thursday. Starbucks has a 52-week low of $68.39 and a 52-week high of $126.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.63 and its 200 day moving average is $85.26. The firm has a market cap of $91.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.35, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.93.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.60 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 14.07% and a negative return on equity of 53.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Starbucks will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.55%.

Insider Transactions at Starbucks

In other Starbucks news, CEO Howard D. Schultz purchased 72,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $68.85 per share, with a total value of $4,991,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,606,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,349,939,196. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Howard D. Schultz acquired 72,500 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $68.85 per share, with a total value of $4,991,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,606,960 shares in the company, valued at $1,349,939,196. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Howard D. Schultz bought 137,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $72.67 per share, for a total transaction of $9,992,125.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,534,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,419,569,208.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Starbucks

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Starbucks by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 101,414,654 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $9,225,691,000 after acquiring an additional 2,733,608 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,463,592 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $9,645,766,000 after purchasing an additional 7,672,037 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,495,841 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $5,672,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649,721 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,440,456 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,385,035,000 after buying an additional 331,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fundsmith LLP increased its holdings in Starbucks by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 11,576,749 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,354,132,000 after buying an additional 831,723 shares in the last quarter. 69.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

